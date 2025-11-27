Cincinnati woman creates custom clothing pieces for Bengals players, wives, girlfriends and families

CINCINNATI — As the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens Thanksgiving night, most eyes will be on the field and, of course, Joe Burrow’s comeback performance.

But off the field, there’s also something that draws the attention of many online — the custom-made outfits worn by wives and girlfriends of NFL players.

Kayla Ropos has always been creative, so when she was laid off from her job in early 2024, she began her own business, Refine Customs.

“I just love being able to be creative and make unique pieces that are one of one,” Ropos said.

Ropos started by just making fun fashion pieces, but a viral moment online took her business in a new direction.

“I actually made my fianceé a Bengals sweatshirt, and I got so much love from that online,” Ropos told us. “So that’s how I got into the sports aspect of upcycling.”

Now, almost two years later, she has over 22,000 followers on Instagram and has made custom pieces for some big names.

“I actually did my very first custom for Pacman Jones,” Ropos said. "I made him a bomber jacket, and it had all kinds of different pieces from his career, his kids, his wife. Just a piece that represents him.”

Ropos also regularly makes pieces for wives and girlfriends of NFL players, like Whitney Risner, wife of Bengals offensive guard Dalton Risner.

And she's not stopping there. Ropos has made outfits for the families of Browns, Ravens, 49ers, Vikings and Lions players as well.

She also creates custom pieces for any fan of any team.