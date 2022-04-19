Mask mandates lifted at CVG, Metro, TANK

CINCINNATI — Metro and TANK buses, as well as the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, will not enforce any kind of mask mandate after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate Monday. The change applies to both travelers and employees.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

The four largest U.S. airlines announced that mask mandates for domestic flights would be dropped, the New York Times reported after executives wrote a letter to President Biden last month asking that the requirements be allowed to expire.

Delta released a statement that said, "Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights. Delta employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they so choose. Wearing a well-fitting mask protects the wearer, even if others around them are not wearing masks."

Uber also announced Tuesday that they would no longer enforce any mask mandate.

The mask mandate had been recently extended by President Joe Biden’s administration until May 3. On Monday the White House announced that it will be reviewing the decision but confirmed that the Transportation Security Administration will stop enforcing a mask mandate.

The Transportation Security Administration officially acknowledged the matter releasing a statement on Monday writing, “Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”