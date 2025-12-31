Cincinnati senior citizens share resolutions, advice for 2026

CINCINNATI — On New Year’s Eve in 2024, I asked Cincinnati kids what their New Year’s resolutions were. Their answers ranged from eating ice cream all day to getting a pet gorilla.

But this year, I decided to ask some people with a little more life experience. So, I visited the Wellington Retirement Community and Maple Knoll Village Retirement Homes to hear from senior citizens.

Some had resolutions to share with me.

“My resolution is to make it to 81,” said Ron Hanna.

But others, like 94-year-old LaVerne Feist, told me that they don’t make them anymore, because they always broke them.

I asked Feist if she had broken any resolutions in 2025.

“Oh yes,” Fesit said with a laugh.

While not everyone had resolutions for themselves, many shared advice for others as we head into 2026.

“Smile, all the time, and be kind to people,” said Connie Niehaus.

At Maple Knoll, Trish Hanna told me her advice.

"Stay close to the people that you love," Hanna said. "There’s nothing more important, nothing more important than family and friends.”

When thinking about the year ahead, there was excitement in the air for upcoming milestones.

Raymond McDowell Blankenship told me he’s looking forward to his 100th birthday in August.

Niehaus said she's also excited for her birthday, where she’ll be turning 90.

“If my kids are watching, they better be saving their money cause I want a big present,” Niehaus said.