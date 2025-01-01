Tri-State kids tell WCPO their favorite 2024 memories, New Year's resolutions

CINCINNATI, Ohio. — With a new year comes reflection and the creation of resolutions. The most common resolutions are often working out or getting a promotion.

But we wanted to hear what our largest (but smallest in size) population was thinking heading into 2025, so we headed down to the Cincinnati Zoo to ask kids their biggest memories of 2024 and their goals for 2025.

Valentina, 7, told us the biggest thing that happened in 2024 was time traveling. When we asked if it really happened, she laughed and told us she was joking.

Jackson, 10, said the presidential election was the biggest thing to happen in 2024, which many adults can agree with.

But some of the biggest things of the year for tiny Cincinnatians were much simpler.

We asked 3-year-old Tomlynn what the biggest thing that happened in 2024 was. She answered me with one word, “giraffe.”

WCPO Kids tell WCPO 9 their new year's resolutions.

We asked 6-year-old Theo what his favorite part of 2024, but he said, “I don’t know.”

Kingsley, 6, and Natalie, 9, were able to come up with something. Natalie said her favorite part of the year was seeing the gorillas at the zoo. Kingsley said her favorite was that she “got presents.”

While adults may be planning for the next year, kids tell us they're just going with the flow.

“Do you have any goals or anything you wanna do in 2025? Any new year’s resolutions,” we asked 9-year-old Tanner.

“No,” said Tanner.

Others, however, had some pretty big ambitions.

“Play with toys,” said Tomlynn.

And some of the kids are already ahead of the game.

When I asked 4-year-old Louis what his goal for 2025 was, he told me to get “a gorilla animal.”

And before we knew it, we ran into Louis with his gorilla stuffed animal which he named, of course, Gorilla — already completing his 2025 goal before the ball dropped.

WCPO Louis and his brother with their gorilla stuffed animals.