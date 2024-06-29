Cincinnati radio legend Jim Scott dies after battle with ALS

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati radio legend Jim Scott has died after a battle with ALS, his wife, Donna, announced Saturday.

Scott, who was a former 700WLW host, passed away Friday, June 28, Donna said on social media. He was 81.

"Last night, our sweet Jim crossed over and is in the loving, welcoming embrace of his mom and dad, mine, his sister and so many friends," Donna wrote. "He has a new birthday. The grace with which he met and endured the indignities of ALS was astounding and inspiring. So very Jim."

Scott announced in August 2023 that he had been diagnosed with ALS, often known as "Lou Gerhrig's Disease." Scott said he got the news in spring 2022 after he began experiencing weakness in the same arm and leg that the polio he had as a child weakened.

"With his graciousness and thoughtfulness and gratitude, he continued to spark joy in everyone he met," Donna wrote. "A good friend said that Jim was in the pre-clearance line straight to heaven. And I envision Jim there meeting everyone, saying 'Hi, I'm Jim Scott. What's your name? Tell me about you!'"

Scott started his career in Cincinnati back in 1968 at the rock station 1360 WSAI. He then spent 30 years at 700WLW.

In December 2023, he was named honorary grand marshal of the 2024 Reds Opening Day Parade, something he had marched in for more than 50 years. Scott often called the Opening Day "his favorite day of the year."

The Cincinnati Reds posted on social media Saturday remembering Scott.

"His love for the people of this city was unparalleled, and his generous support of communities throughout Reds Country was never ending," the Reds wrote. "He was an inspiration and will not be forgotten."

In Donna's announcement post, she said her husband "felt like a friend to millions of listeners who awoke to his voice — and he was that friend."

"Jim was the real deal, and I loved standing back and watching him meeting people, talk with them and making others feel good about themselves," Donna wrote. "Jim's core motto and belief was 'Everyone deserves recognition,' and he lived it every day."

Donna said that family will not be hosting a "funeral funeral" because "there was nothing funeral about Jim."

She said there will be a celebration of life in the near future.

