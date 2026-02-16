1 officer dead, another in stable condition, IMPD searching for armed, wanted suspect following incident

BEECH GROVE — A Beech Grove officer has died and another is injured following an incident on Monday.

The officer has been identified as Brian Elliott.

ISP and other agencies are on the scene and actively searching for the suspect, who they believe shot two Beech Grove officers on Monday. Police have identified the suspect as 47-year-old Kenneth Terrell Johnson, who is currently at large.

#BeechGrove



Suspect wanted for shooting two Beech Grove Police Officers earlier this evening.



Suspect last seen northwest of Beech Grove High School wearing a blue hoodie with either a hood or something covering his head



Kenneth Terrell Johnson (47)



Kenneth Terrell Johnson (47)

Johnson was last seen northwest of Beech Grove High School, wearing a blue hoodie with either a hood or something covering his head.

The initial incident happened in the 100 block of Diplomat Court.

Officers are asking residents in the area to shelter in place, lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Emerson Ave is shutdown from Churchman Ave all the way to 465. Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update as more information is confirmed.

