Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsStateState-Indiana

Actions

1 officer dead, another in stable condition, IMPD searching for armed, wanted suspect following incident

ISP Indiana State Police generic
WCPO
ISP Indiana State Police generic
Posted
and last updated

BEECH GROVE — A Beech Grove officer has died and another is injured following an incident on Monday.

The officer has been identified as Brian Elliott.

WATCH LIVE

ISP and other agencies are on the scene and actively searching for the suspect, who they believe shot two Beech Grove officers on Monday. Police have identified the suspect as 47-year-old Kenneth Terrell Johnson, who is currently at large.

Johnson was last seen northwest of Beech Grove High School, wearing a blue hoodie with either a hood or something covering his head.

WATCH ISP BRIEFING

The initial incident happened in the 100 block of Diplomat Court.

Officers are asking residents in the area to shelter in place, lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Emerson Ave is shutdown from Churchman Ave all the way to 465. Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update as more information is confirmed.
___

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Sharonville! We want to meet you February 25th to find solutions, together