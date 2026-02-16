Northside community demands accountability after altercation leads to 2 dead near lounge

CINCINNATI — Local businesses along Hamilton Avenue in Northside are demanding accountability after two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting near Spotlight Lounge early Sunday morning.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Quiade Daniels and 32-year-old Vermonte Blair. Cincinnati police say the gunfire started after an altercation near the bar.

Barry Hensley, owner of Quality Appliance Sales and Services next door to Spotlight Lounge, said this is not the first violent incident at the location. He has operated his business since 1989 and said repeated shootings have left bullet holes in the front of his building.

"I don't know who's going to pay for all this damage other than me, probably," said Hensley. "They've had another instance where men are over here shot dead right here within the next 10 feet of us, it's not good for anybody's property, and then the sad part is two men are dead, last night, so it's just rough."

WATCH: Nearby business owners demand accountability after years of violence

2 killed in Northside lounge shooting, neighbors demand accountability

He is calling for accountability from those who allowed the situation to escalate.

"I like some accountability from the people who allowed it to heat up like this," Hensley said. "I think the owner could've got more security in there because it's not like this hasn't been a problem here."

A former worker at the lounge said he left his job after a shooting incident four years ago and hasn't witnessed a real solution being made.

"Everybody is running out like the first time I started working here. It was like déjà vu in a nightmare all over again," said David Low. "It's not right for a community, it's not right for anybody walking up and down the streets at night, and everybody's scared, didn't even want to hang out down here at night anymore."

Oliver Kroner, a member of the Partnership of Cobblestone LLC, which owns Spotlight Lounge, responded to the incident.

"It's a tragedy for everyone involved," Kroner said. "We are working to terminate the lease with the bar. The bar owners do not want to remain open. They're heartbroken."

He said the bar signed the lease agreement in 2020.

Cincinnati Police say two people have been detained and two firearms were recovered, but it's still unclear if they're connected to the shooting. The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.