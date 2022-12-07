Radio personality turned bell ringer Jim Scott celebrates 80th birthday 'doing good'

CINCINNATI — On a Saturday in December, if you're near a Kroger store, you can hear the ringing of bells for the Salvation Army. And on this particular Saturday in Hyde Park, you can also hear a chorus of "happy birthday."

Former radio personality, Jim Scott, is spending his 80th birthday working for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

"Why am I doing this on my birthday?" asked Scott of himself. "I haven't actually officially joined the Salvation Army. But in spirit I have. And it's their motto, 'doing the most good.'"

Doing the most good seems to be a lifelong motto for Scott as well. As the host of WLW's morning show, he brought a positive outlook to each day. He retired in 2014, but hasn't stopped giving back.

Asked if he has always had a giving heart, Scott said, "Well, I think it's a good way to live. I'm just lucky. You get what you give. You know what I mean? So I'm always filled up."

For the past ten years, Scott has stood in the cold, rain, snow and sleet ringing a small bell asking for loose change or a buck or two to support the Salvation Army.

"He's a champion for the Salvation Army," says Commander Tim Lyle from the Salvation Army. "His contributions go far beyond the 10 or $20 that he drops in a kettle. It's it's his time. It's his leverage of support in the community. It's just wonderful."

Some people are just born to do good, to be a bright light and be Positively Cincinnati. "It's been a great community for me," says Scott. "I love it."

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is on and they're still looking for volunteers help the cause.