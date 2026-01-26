Cincinnati Public Services: Main roads are passable; focus has shifted to residential streets

CINCINNATI — The director of Cincinnati's Department of Public Services said on Monday that road crews have shifted their focus from clearing snow off main roads to clearing residential streets.

Director Mark Riley said crews with the Metropolitan Sewer District, assisting DPS over the weekend, removed more than 200 loads of snow from downtown Cincinnati. More than 80 drivers chipped in to clear roadways after Cincinnati received more than 10 inches of snow.

"The fleet team is doing an outstanding job keeping snow vehicles in service and on the road," Riley said. "Cold temperatures have posed challenges for snow removal and material effectiveness, but crews are well prepared and up for the task."

WATCH: Here's when you can expect to see clear side streets in Cincinnati following a winter storm

As of Monday afternoon, 95% of Cincinnati's primary roads had been salted and plowed, Riley said.

A snow emergency designation is still in effect for the city, meaning drivers cannot park in city streets marked as snow emergency routes. If you are parked on these routes, the city can tow your vehicle or issue a fine. Riley said over the weekend, 250 cars were towed off of snow emergency routes.

The extreme cold temperatures have created challenges for snow removal and reduced the effectiveness of road treatment materials, Riley said. Crews are using a combination of plowing, liquids, beet heat, brine and salt to keep streets as safe and passable as possible.

"We're using a material that helps when temperatures get below 10 degrees, so hopefully that will help," Riley said. "As this temperature drops below zero, it's going to be a challenge, but we're going to do our best, and we're going to stay out there and continue to treat the streets."

Riley said crews will be out on the roads until at least Thursday, and the goal is to have residential streets passable within 24 hours. Riley said it is hard to estimate when those streets may all be totally cleared.

"We have to depend on Mother Nature," he said. "Right now, we have a lot of sunshine out. That's what's going to help us. But during the night, during the cold temperatures, it's going to be tough."

You can use the city's snowplow tracker to keep tabs on the road progress in your neighborhood. You can access the tracker here.