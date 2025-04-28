'My main concerns would be any lack of funding' | CPS parents worry about budget cuts

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Shauna Murphy will hold her last town hall of the month on Monday at the CPS Education Center. Some parents tell WCPO they are still concerned about federal funding cuts.

Amber Nash wants the best for her kids, who are enrolled in Cincinnati Public Schools. However, she has concerns about the shift in federal and state funding for public education.

"My main concerns would be any lack of funding or funding cuts are going to change class sizes and the ability to attract and possibly affect the ability to keep and attract highly qualified teachers," Nash said.

Nash is an educator in a different district and understands the importance of education resources.

Superintendent Shauna Murphy told WCPO at a town hall on April 15 that the district will not know where funding stands until June.

Murphy shared that while this is a time of uncertainty for funding, she and her board are willing to listen and make the best decision for CPS students.

"We don't know how to interpret that quite yet, so we are doing the very best we can right now with what we have had along the way," Murphy said.

Nash plans to attend the town hall on April 28, where CPS will discuss why the district did not sign a letter from the Trump administration to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion.

WATCH: How the district is at risk of losing federal money because it did not sign a letter eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion.

"I think the fact that I knew they wouldn't speak to how strong CPS has been to support diversity, equity and inclusion," Nash said.

About 25% of CPS funding comes from the federal government, and since the letter was not signed, the district is at risk of losing its federal money.

At the end of the day, Nash said she wants her children to be in schools that support all kids.

Nash also said she appreciates Superintendent Shauna Murphy for having these open dialogue conversations.

"Not only is she standing up for public education, but she's giving community family members an arena to use their voice too," Nash said.

She's also encouraging more parents to attend the town hall on Monday evening to learn how she and other parents can support CPS.

Tonight's town hall will be inside the CPS Education Center at 6 p.m.