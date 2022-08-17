Cincinnati Public Schools criticized for college prep program enrollment

CINCINNATI — A program designed to give high school students a better shot at college isn't being used to its full potential by Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS), according to State Auditor Keith Faber.

The college credit plus program saved CPS families more than $1,350,000 last year, the Department of Education shows. The program gives students the chance to take college classes while still in high school. This reduces the time and money students will need to spend in a traditional university.

According to the Department of Education, the college enrollment rate among program participants is 50% higher than the state average but data shows CPS and Cleveland Metro Schools are behind the vast majority of districts in Ohio.

"The ones that are so low on the participation either have been ignoring that statutory obligation or they haven't been doing it in good faith," said Faber.

According to Faber, the low enrollment is a missed opportunity.

The districts are responding to the criticism, saying they will work to address the issue.

"I think both districts and the state can work to overcome that," said Anthony Battaglia with Cleveland Metro Schools.

In a brief statement, CPS said it's under new leadership and is reviewing the numbers including program requirements and participation.

According to the districts, there are many reasons for lower enrollment, including other early college programs, shifting pandemic education goals and the program's enrollment eligibility.

READ MORE

CPS board approves SORTA contract, high school students to ride Metro to and from school

Cincinnati increases pay for CPS crossing guards to fix shortage

Kenton County hires student interns to prepare Chromebooks for the new school year