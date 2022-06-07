Cincinnati increases pay for CPS crossing guards to fix shortage

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools and the City of Cincinnati recently approved a bump in pay in hopes of attracting more crossing guards.

Around 150 crossing guards are employed by the city and paid for by the school district. This past year, nearly 50 crossing guard positions were left vacant.

The pay was $11 an hour but new crossing guards can now receive $15 an hour.

“No family or child should fear for their safety on their way to or from school. Paying a competitive wage will help ensure we will have crossing guards when students return to school in the fall”, Cincinnati City Councilman Mark Jeffreys said in a press release.

“This is a great example of the City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Public Schools working together to address a real need for our schools.”

Crossing guards work around 1-and-a-half hours a day but are paid for 3 hours each day worked. They normally work for 45 minutes before the start of the school day and about 30 minutes at the end.

All gear is provided including a safety vest, jacket and flag. There's also a paid training period. All candidates must be able to pass a background check.

"Our roadways are busier, and the need to strengthen and increase the city's crossing guard presence is essential to reducing pedestrian-vehicle accidents," Iranetta Wright, CPS Superintendent said in a press release.

"We cannot focus on student achievement in our schools without students and staff safely entering and leaving our schools. A crossing guard is a critical role in our Cincinnati neighborhoods, and increasing their pay structure is a good first step."

Those interested in becoming a crossing guard can reach out to Stephen Mosby at Councilman Jeffrey's office at Stephen.Mosby@Cincinnati-oh.gov or call 513-356-4626. Potential applicants can also email Mark Sherwood from CPS at sherwom@cpsboe.k12.oh.us.

