CPS board approves SORTA contract, high school students to ride Metro to and from school

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public School students will be able to ride the Metro again for the 2022-23 school year after the board approved Monday a contract with the Southwest Ohio Regional Transportation Authority (SORTA).

High school students can ride the Metro to and from school and after-school activities. Students in seventh and eighth grade will also be able to ride the Metro home after after-school activities. CPS said students riding the Metro could have up to one transfer to and from school.

“Transportation is a key component of ensuring our students can get to school safely and on time,” CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright said in a release. “I am very grateful the CPS and Metro teams came together to ensure our students will have the most direct transportation to and from school this year.”

Seventh- and eighth-grade students will ride yellow buses to and from school. If they want to ride the Metro to school, they will have to be accompanied by an older sibling.

CPS said students will receive postcards in the mail with more information on how students can get to and from school via Metro. The postcard will serve as the students' bus passes on the first day of school. Students in grades 7 and 8 who participate in after-school activities can pick up Metro cards from their school.

Families who do not receive their cards by Aug. 15 are encouraged to call the CPS transportation hotline at 513-363-RIDE Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit the CPS transportation website here. Students can look up their routes ahead of time on Metro's student transportation website or on the Transit App.

There will also be a virtual transportation information session for parents Sunday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. CPS said there will be more details on its website.

