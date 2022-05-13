Cincinnati police pursuit leaves 1 dead and another critically injured

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a police chase led to a crash at the intersection of West North Bend Road and Simpson Avenue on the border of Cincinnati an Springfield Township.

Around 2:30 a.m. crews responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash. The Cincinnati Fire department said they located two people trapped inside a car flipped on its top. Crews were able to quickly pull one person from the car. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It took firefighters almost an hour to pull the second person from the vehicle. They were transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

North Bend Market, a small convenient store, sustained heavy damage due to the crash.

Investigators told WCPO this started as a police chase in North College Hill. Officers have not said why the pursuit started. The identities of those involved have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

