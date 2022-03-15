PD: Car crashes a mile after police ended pursuit in West Chester, 4 sent to the hospital

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — An overnight car crash that sent four people to the hospital in West Chester happened after police ended a pursuit, according to West Chester's director of public information.

Barb Wilson, director of public information and engagement for West Chester Township, said West Chester police attempted to pull over a Ford Explorer around 2:10 a.m. for a "traffic stop" in the area of Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road. Wilson said the driver refused to stop and headed westbound on Tylersville Road leading officers on a pursuit.

Officers pursued the vehicle until reaching the area of Farmgate Drive, Wilson said. Wilson said officers then turned off their lights, sirens and ended the pursuit.

Nearly 1.5 miles from where police ended the pursuit, Wilson said the Explorer hit a utility pole and the landed on its side on Tylersville Road, just west of State Route 747.

Tylersville Road was closed for several hours following the crash, but it has since reopened.

Four people were taken to the West Chest Hospital, including two adults and two teenagers. Wilson said none of them are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

West Chester police are working on identifying those in the vehicle.

