Bodycam shows aftermath of West Chester crash, called-off police pursuit

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Newly-released body camera footage shows the aftermath of a car crash that sent four people to the hospital in West Chester.

Barb Wilson, director of public information and engagement for West Chester Township, said police attempted to pull over a Ford Explorer that did not have visible license plates around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit that reached an estimated speed of 80 mph. Officers followed the vehicle until it reached the area of Farmgate Drive. Wilson said they then turned off their lights and sirens, ending the pursuit.

The SUV crashed about 2.5 miles from where the chase started.

Video captured one officer running to the car.

"It appears he has sheared a pole, the vehicle is flipped on its side," the officer said.

Two adults and two kids, ages 12 and 15, were taken to the hospital. The crash also knocked out power to more than 200 homes and businesses.

A spokesperson said the pursuit stopped due to safety concerns. The department's pursuit policy details what officers should consider before beginning or ending a pursuit. Factors include the seriousness of the suspected crime, weather conditions, traffic and speed.

Pursuits are discouraged for nonviolent misdemeanors.

Police said the two adults had warrants that included improper handling of firearms, traffic violations and drug charges.

One of the adults and a child remain at the hospital. The other adult is in the Ashland County Jail.

Charges from the crash are pending.

