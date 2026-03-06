Prosecutor: 2 men indicted on charges in Riverfront Live mass shooting that injured 9

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich announced the indictments Friday of two men in connection with Sunday's mass shooting at Riverfront Live that injured nine people.

The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Unit initially arrested and charged 24-year-old Franeek Cobb and 29-year-old Derrick Long with felonious assault on Monday in connection with the shooting. The two were also charged federally with illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Cobb appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge ordered that he be held on a $50,000 bond and his defense attorney said Cobb suffers from PTSD and was defending himself in the shooting.

Friday, Pillich announced Cobb and Long were indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury for their roles in the incident.

According to a press release from the prosecutor's office, Cobb is charged with one count of attempted murder, 18 counts of felonious assault and one count of inducing panic, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons while under disability.

Long is charged with one count each of illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons while under disability, the press release said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the two men, who had "a longstanding dispute," entered Riverfront Live with guns despite being legally prohibited from possessing them due to prior convictions. You can read more about the previous convictions here. .

Cobb shot Long from a close range, and Long then fired back in self-defense, the press release said. Eight bystanders were struck during the incident.

The press release said "hundreds of people" were at the venue and fled when gunfire erupted.

Cobb now faces up to 98 years in prison. Long faces up to 13 and a half years in prison.