Two men arrested for mass shooting that wounded 9 had prior felony convictions, gun offenses

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have charged two men for their alleged involvement in a mass shooting at a Cincinnati music venue that wounded 9 people.

On Monday, CPD's Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested 24-year-old Franeek Cobb and 29-year-old Derrick Long for felonious assault in connection with the shooting at Riverfront Live early Sunday morning.

Hamilton County court officials told us Tuesday morning that Long is currently in a hospital; we do not know yet what his injuries are, or if he was one of the people shot Sunday morning.

Cobb did appear in court Tuesday morning, where a judge ordered he be held on a $50,000 bond.

During the arraignment, his defense attorney said Cobb suffers from PTSD from being shot previously and maintains he was defending himself that morning.

Paul Weeden

Prosecutors said Cobb opened fire after he saw someone he knew across the room.

"The defendant, who has a long-standing grudge against the victim in this case, saw him from across the venue and immediately opened fire," said the prosecutor. "There was no interaction between the parties leading up to this."

Court documents in Long's and Cobb's cases are still not available online; We reached out to Hamilton County court officials, who said documents in the case would be provided after they'd been redacted.

But court records already show both men have had prior felony convictions and gun offenses.

On February 4, 2025, Cobb was sentenced to 12 months in prison after he was convicted on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon; his other charge in that case — having weapons under disability — was dismissed. If he served his full sentence, he would have been released just days before the shooting at Riverfront Live.

Watch below to see victims who were there that night tell their story:

Riverfront Live attendees describe mass shooting that injured 9

In 2022, Cobb was sentenced to 18 months in prison for having a weapon under disability after officers found a gun in his home during a home visit.

The reason Cobb is not legally allowed to own a gun stems from a 2020 conviction. According to court documents in that case, Cobb was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine after he sold crack cocaine to someone else on Baymiller Street in the West End.

In that case, Cobb pleaded guilty and was sentenced to community control.

According to court documents, in September 2016, Cincinnati police officers attempted to stop Long for speeding on Central Parkway, but he fled. After a short police pursuit, Long crashed and ran from the vehicle, but was later apprehended. Long pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the order of an officer and was sentenced to nine months in prison, in addition to having his driver's license suspended for life.

Watch below for the latest on what we know from the night of the shooting:

Cincinnati police investigating after 9 injured in mass shooting at music venue

In 2016, Long was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon; he was given a bond of $5,000, of which he paid 10%. That case was still pending when, in 2018, Long was charged with carrying concealed weapons and trafficking in heroin. His bond was set at $125,000 in that case, but he posted it.

While both previous cases were still pending, in January 2020, Long was again arrested for selling heroin.

Long pleaded guilty and was convicted of charges in all three cases in August 2020. In all, he was convicted of two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of trafficking in heroin. He was sentenced to one year in prison for all five counts; each charge carried a six month sentence, but he was ordered to serve all sentences concurrently.

Then, in 2022, Long pleaded guilty to arson after he used lighter fluid to set someone's vehicle on fire. He also pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. In 2023, he was sentenced to a year in prison for both counts.

Long has not yet been booked into the Hamilton County jail on his charges for the Riverfront Live shooting.