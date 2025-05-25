Cincinnati police officers sue city, police chief claiming discrimination against white males

CINCINNATI — Four Cincinnati police officers are suing the City of Cincinnati and the police chief of the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD), claiming they were discriminated against for being white males.

The federal lawsuit was filed on Monday and claims the four officers were denied opportunities for preferred assignments and weren't promoted because of their race and gender. The officers filing the lawsuit are Robert Wilson, Patrick Caton, Gerald Hodges and Andrew Mitchell.

The lawsuit claims that Police Chief Teresa Theetge gave preferred assignments more often to officers who are minorities or women.

It also lists nine examples of women or minorities who were lower on the promotions list but were promoted over the officers who filed the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that "preferred assignments include perks and monetary benefits, such as take-home cars, additional overtime opportunities and pay and call-out/on-call pay that are not afforded to relief assignments. Preferred assignments are also generally regarded within the Police Department as career-enhancing, including for promotional purposes."

Of CPD's minority lieutenants, 79% received preferred assignments

Of the female lieutenants, 89% were given preferred assignments

Of the white, male lieutenants, 44% were given preferred assignments

"We're scratching our heads because the math isn't mathing," Sentinel Police Association President Stewart Isaacs said.

WCPO 9 sat down with Isaacs on Saturday to discuss the lawsuit. Isaacs' group, the Sentinel Police Association, works to ensure that every officer has fair access and treatment within the department.

He said the lawsuit caught him by surprise.

"Currently, there are only three female black lieutenants," Isaacs said. "I don't know how we come up with 'there's not preferential treatment' when the system, by sheer numbers, has created more opportunities for male whites."

Mitchell, a CPD Lieutenant, also filed a lawsuit against the city in 2021, alleging the department discriminated against white males. The city settled with him last year for $75,000.

WCPO 9 reached out to CPD for comment on the lawsuit. A spokesperson tells us that the department "doesn't speak on cases that are pending litigation." A spokesperson for the city also said the city administration doesn't comment on pending litigation.

We reached out to the mayor's office for comment, but haven't heard back.

"Honestly, this is a distraction," Isaacs said. "We all wear the badge. We all want to make sure everyone has a safe summer, a productive summer. So, to me, this is a distraction to the whole organization."

