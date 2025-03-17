Watch Now
Cincinnati police mourns loss of officer after medical emergency

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer has died after suffering an "unexpected medical emergency," the Cincinnati Police Department said.

In a post on Facebook, CPD asked that all sworn members of the department shroud their badges in memory of officer Marcellus Jones.

The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police said Jones died Saturday morning. The medical issue was not disclosed. Jones was 33.

Originally from the Cleveland area, Jones started at the Wilberforce University Police Department in August 2018, and was promoted to Sergeant in February 2021, according to the Greater Cincinnati Police Historical Society.

He then joined CPD in October 2021 as a recruit. He was eventually promoted to officer and was assigned as a school resource officer at Clark Montessori High School in Hyde Park.

