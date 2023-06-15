Cincinnati Police Department gets more money as it looks to recruit hundreds

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council approved next year's total budget worth nearly $1.6 billion. The money includes operational costs and capital improvements. Cincinnati Police will have $180 million to work with starting July 1 — including funding for three new recruiting classes.

It's happening as the city is taking applications for the June police academy, which has 60 spots. WCPO found out about 500 people have applied so far, but some are worried that the recruiting effort is not keeping up with the number of people leaving the department.

"When I came on decades ago there were over 6,000 people that sat for the exam, we wound up hiring 50 of those 6,000," said council member Scotty Johnson. "We hope it moves the needle, I think police officers around the country trying to get police officers around the country is a huge issue."

Johnson knows the number of applicants isn't coming in like it used to, and said the city is trying to stay competitive with other departments in the Tri-State. In the new budget, the city gave CPD an additional $11,400,680, which includes funding for the new recruiting classes, a $52,000 salary for recruits and a $2,000 sign-on bonus once the recruit completes the police academy.

"I think we got to look at ourselves as city government just like they do in the private sector, it's competitive, we have to be able to put together the best packages to be able to recruit candidates to come work for us versus another jurisdiction," said council member Liz Keating.

Dan Hils, president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police said officers are leaving much faster than the department is able to recruit replacements.

"Right now, I feel like all I do is go to retirement parties," Hils said. "It's more than just recruiting, it's about enticing people and you know I hate to keep coming back to money but in the end it's a big part of why everybody signs up to do a job."

Hils said he worries what the city is offering right now is not keeping up with inflation.

Even though the council approved next year's budget, Keating felt the city needed to take more time to consider fiscal year 2025's estimated budget deficit of $9,445,970.

"We needed to take more time and widdle that down be much more responsible with our dollars and not the excessive spending so we're not touching public safety next year, especially in the light of everything that's been going on lately with gun violence," said Keating.

On top of the budget deficit the city is expecting in FY2025, the city is also expected to start negotiations for a new FOP contract in January 2024.

