Cincinnati police chief finalists introduced; community forums scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday

CINCINNATI — The search for the next chief of the Cincinnati Police Department is now down to four. Finalists were introduced at City Hall Tuesday morning, speaking in front of city council members about why they believe they’re best for the job.

Here are the candidates:

Larry Boone

The former police chief of Norfolk, Virginia was the first to speak. Boone discussed the importance of bringing the community together and explained how his experience will help him do that.

"Things that you are trying to move forward, the philosophies with respect to equity, with respect to transparency with respect to build relationships within the community, I have done," Boone said. "I am championing your efforts and I am ready to move this mountain."

Todd Chamberlain

Todd Chamberlain spent over 33 years with the Los Angeles Police Department before retiring. He later returned to policing as the Chief of the Los Angeles School Police Department.

"I enjoy the interaction with officers. I enjoy the opportunity to impact the agency and organization and make sure that it's functioning at every level possible to do the best for service," Chamberlain said. "And that's what I've had the opportunity to do for my 35 years."

Lisa Davis

Lisa Davis is a Lower Price Hill native and currently serves as the assistant police chief of the Cincinnati Police Department. The Xavier University and Ohio University graduate is also a Navy veteran.

"I’ve been in this department for 30 years and I’ve really proved myself," Davis said. "I'm ready to take that next step from Day One to be the chief of police here in Cincinnati."

Teresa Theetge

CPD’s current interim police chief took over after former Chief Eliot Isaac left earlier this year. Theetge said some of her priorities include addressing gun violence, officer wellness and recruiting.

"Just like every agency across this country right now, we are struggling with recruiting and retention for officers," Theetge said. "I believe that is tied to our staffing shortages, which is why we're putting a lot of time and effort into recruiting and retention."

As part of the selection process, the city is hosting two community forums to provide an opportunity for the public to interact with the finalists directly. Iris Roley, an advocate for the Cincinnati Black United Front and advisor for the city manager encourages people to attend these forums.

"I say come to both to hear the consistency, the continuity of answers," Roley said. "What have they done around youth in policing? What have they done to reduce arrests? Those things matter."

The forums are:



Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Pleasant Ridge Recreation Center Gym (5915 Ridge Ave.) from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Westwood Town Hall Auditorium (3017 Harrison Ave.) from 6:30-8 p.m.

READ MORE

Cincinnati City Council to review 47 applications to replace Greg Landsman

Police chief candidates answer Cincinnati residents' questions

City Council unanimously approves mayor's recommendation for city manager