These are the applicants to replace Greg Landsman on Cincinnati City Council

CINCINNATI — More than 40 people applied to replace Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman, the city announced Monday.

Council has to choose a replacement for Landsman, who vacated his seat after winning his Congressional race over Steve Chabot.

The process includes an application for anyone interested in replacing Landsman. The city of Cincinnati released the list of applicants on Monday.

Here is who applied:

Bill Froehle

Caleb Price

Antonio M. Sanders Jr.

Adam Koehler

Ryan Mahoney

Dadrien Washington

Quinten Taylor

Dean Kaplan

Scott Hand

Victor Phillips

Gavi Begtrup

Galen Gordon

Gerald Checco

Jaime Castle

Dale Mallory

William Fleaher

Jenelle M. Sampson

Andrew Kennedy

Logan Simmering

Tonya Dumas

Rick Pescovitz

Angelica Hardee

Cameron Hardy

William Hammond

LaKeisha Cook

Catherine "Kate" Botos

Evan Nolan

Michelle Dillingham

Thomas Fallon

Alyson Beridon

Seth Walsh

Jackie Frondorf

Mark Mussman

Michael Binder

Te'Airea Powell

Raffel Prophett

Bree Moss

Tamie Sullivan

Elizabeth David

Jeffrey Jenkins

Jason Riveiro

John Thomas

Jonathan Williams

Mark Fritz

Laura LaPrade Stark

The city noted that one joke application by the name of "Big Johnny" was submitted.

Councilman Reggie Harris, who is leading the replacement process, will review the applications and discuss with the Public Safety and Governance committee before deciding on finalists.

“I’m excited that 47 people chose to throw their hat in the ring for this opportunity," Harris said. "I think that when we think about the range of talent that's in our city, that that makes sense. Forty-seven Folks are ready, but then that means that, you know, we have a lot of work to do to go through the applications and make sure we're doing are just sort of cause and vetting and and reading through the answers.”

Harris said a decision should be made the week of December 12.

“I think we have names that are both familiar and folks know and then what I'm really excited about is a bunch of names that are maybe new to the political process, but not new to work in the community. So it's an exciting list of folks," Harris said.