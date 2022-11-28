These are the applicants to replace Greg Landsman on Cincinnati City Council

CINCINNATI — More than 40 people applied to replace Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman, the city announced Monday.
Council has to choose a replacement for Landsman, who vacated his seat after winning his Congressional race over Steve Chabot.
The process includes an application for anyone interested in replacing Landsman. The city of Cincinnati released the list of applicants on Monday.
Here is who applied:
Bill Froehle
Caleb Price
Antonio M. Sanders Jr.
Adam Koehler
Ryan Mahoney
Dadrien Washington
Quinten Taylor
Dean Kaplan
Scott Hand
Victor Phillips
Gavi Begtrup
Galen Gordon
Gerald Checco
Jaime Castle
Dale Mallory
William Fleaher
Jenelle M. Sampson
Andrew Kennedy
Logan Simmering
Tonya Dumas
Rick Pescovitz
Angelica Hardee
Cameron Hardy
William Hammond
LaKeisha Cook
Catherine "Kate" Botos
Evan Nolan
Michelle Dillingham
Thomas Fallon
Alyson Beridon
Seth Walsh
Jackie Frondorf
Mark Mussman
Michael Binder
Te'Airea Powell
Raffel Prophett
Bree Moss
Tamie Sullivan
Elizabeth David
Jeffrey Jenkins
Jason Riveiro
John Thomas
Jonathan Williams
Mark Fritz
Laura LaPrade Stark
The city noted that one joke application by the name of "Big Johnny" was submitted.
Councilman Reggie Harris, who is leading the replacement process, will review the applications and discuss with the Public Safety and Governance committee before deciding on finalists.
“I’m excited that 47 people chose to throw their hat in the ring for this opportunity," Harris said. "I think that when we think about the range of talent that's in our city, that that makes sense. Forty-seven Folks are ready, but then that means that, you know, we have a lot of work to do to go through the applications and make sure we're doing are just sort of cause and vetting and and reading through the answers.”
Harris said a decision should be made the week of December 12.
“I think we have names that are both familiar and folks know and then what I'm really excited about is a bunch of names that are maybe new to the political process, but not new to work in the community. So it's an exciting list of folks," Harris said.
