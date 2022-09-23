Cincinnati participating in nationwide gun violence memorial: Families of victims donate items for display

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Gun violence has claimed the lives of dozens in Cincinnati so far this year.

The city is teaming up with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission and the nonprofit, Everytown for Gun Safety to honor and celebrate the lives taken by gun violence as they call for change on the federal level.

They're asking loved ones of those lost to gun violence to donate personal mementos on Friday and Saturday for a memorial. These mementos are called "remembrance objects" and will be placed in a glass memorial at the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. through next May.

HAPPENING TODAY: The City Of Cincinnati is teaming up with Everytown for Gun Safety to collect Remembrance objects for a Gun Violence Memorial. pic.twitter.com/EdfvmOKYhW — Anna Azallion (@annaazallion) September 23, 2022

Objects in the display often include photographs, jewelry, baby shoes, graduation tassels and baseball caps.

The organizers of this collection said sharing a remembrance object can highlight the human toll of gun violence and help start conversations.

"What's important here is that behind each person who's lost their life is a story. We see it on the news and then it's gone, but the families have to live with this death—this tragic, senseless, unnecessary death—for the rest of their lives," said Paul Booth, with the City of Cincinnati.

So far this year there have been 56 homicides in the City of Cincinnati, with 46 of those gun related.

There are two locations accepting remembrance objects: The Lincoln Rec Center in the West End and the Hirsch Rec Center in Avondale.

The Lincoln Rec Center will be open Friday from 3-7pm and the Hirsch Rec Center will be open Saturday from noon-4 pm.

The Lincoln Rec Center

Hirsch Rec Center

READ MORE

After teen killed in OTR, city leaders want people to step up to help solve gun violence epidemic

Why is gun violence research funding so low?

Ozzy Osbourne says he's leaving the U.S. because of gun violence