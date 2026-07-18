Assistant Fire Chief: 1 killed, 2 injured in flooding incident in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Ohio — A person is dead, and two others are injured due to a flooding incident Friday in Fairfax, Cincinnati Fire Department Assistant Chief Matthew Flagler said.

Flagler said he knew one person was killed and two others were transported to the hospital, but he did not have any details surrounding the incident. He also did not specify where in Fairfax the incident occurred.

The Fairfax Police Department also did not provide any details about the death or injuries.

Photos and video shared with WCPO 9 showed heavy flooding in various parts of Fairfax, including Simpson Avenue.

Provided by Joyce Johnson

Fairfax resident Gail Wright told us that water was waist level in some areas of the village.

Provided by Gail Wright

Provided by Gail Wright