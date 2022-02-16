Watch
Cincinnati names Teresa Theetge as interim police chief

Theetge is the first woman to hold post
Posted at 9:59 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 10:02:42-05

CINCINNATI — Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge was announced as the interim chief of the Cincinnati Police Department on Wednesday.

Theetge will serve as the replacement for Chief Eliot Isaac, who will retire on Friday. She's the first woman to be the chief.

"I am committed to ensuring your safety and being as inclusive as possible in how we police this city," Theetge said at a press conference. " I will strive to fill the void when (Isaac) leaves."

Theetge said she was committed to the current Cincinnati Collaborative Agreement.

"We have very talented homegrown people," Isaac said. "I want citizens of Cincinnati to rest that they are well in hand. The principles and work we've done will continue in the interim and will continue in the future."

The city is interviewing two firms that will conduct a national search. The winning firm is expected to seek input from citizens, the business community and the Fraternal Order of Police during an "extensive period of community engagement" before a new chief is hired.

