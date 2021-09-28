Chief Eliot Isaac addresses City Council on rising homicide rates

CINCINNATI — Tuesday morning Cincinnati City Council will hear from city leaders on two major concerns. Police Chief Elliott Isaac will give an update on rising homicide rates and the fire department will address staffing shortages.

Crime overall in Cincinnati is down, but homicides rates are up. Just this month there have been seven homicides, and three additional deaths are pending a ruling on the cause of death. This year there have been 64 homicides in the city, compared to 74 in all of 2020.

Community organizer Bishop Ennis Tait says he’s working on several initiatives to increase dialogue and relationships between Cincinnati police and communities.

"Unless something miraculous happens, we are simply going to hit the same number or higher because of the rate of homicides that we're seeing,” Tait said. “And, again, if you really look at the map of where these homicides are taking place, it really says a lot about the energy in those communities."

Also at the Law and Public Safety meeting Tuesday, committee members will get an update on staffing levels at the fire department.

Right now there are about 776 sworn in personnel, but even with the two upcoming recruit classes they’ll barely reach 800.

The biggest challenge for the department is the number of retiring firefighters over the next two years. There are two recruit classes that will graduate 40 people each, but that will still only net the department about 806 firefighters by 2023, according to the city’s June budget report.

