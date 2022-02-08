Cincinnati Police Chief announces official retirement date

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac announced in June 2021 that he planned to retire in the first quarter of 2022; on Tuesday, he announced his official last day with the Cincinnati Police department will be March 1.

His last working day will be Friday, Feb. 18.

“Serving the people of Cincinnati, alongside such a dedicated team of officers, has been the privilege of a lifetime," said Isaac in a press release. "I’m grateful beyond words for the opportunity I have had. The mayor and the city administration have been incredible partners during this transition process, and I’m fully confident that the search process for a new police chief will yield the right person for the job."

City administration has already narrowed its choice of consulting firms that will help find Isaac's replacement to two candidates, the press release said. Once the city chooses a firm, they will begin a national search to determine qualifications for candidates.

Isaac will assist with the process and consult with John Curp, Cincinnati's interim city manager, while they search for a replacement police chief. Ahead of Isaac's final working day, Curp will announce an interim police chief to take on Isaac's duties.

Isaac, a Cincinnati native, was first hired by the Cincinnati Police Department in 1988. Prior to his tenure as chief, he has worked in the Criminal Investigations Section, administration, the Internal Investigations Section and was the commander of District 4.

City officials appointed Isaac as the interim chief during the summer of 2015 after firing former Chief Jeffrey Blackwell.