Cincinnati mom says her 9-year-old was beaten on school bus, blames driver and bus company

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story that you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at alex@wcpo.com.

A Cincinnati mother said her 9-year-old son was attacked by two other students while riding his school bus.

Janika Woods said about two weeks ago, she was at the hospital for a scheduled procedure when she got a call that every mother dreads.

“She said ‘Your son, Uriah, is missing,'" Woods said.

The call came from her son's school bus dispatch, First Student Transportation. She was told he suddenly jumped off the bus and ran.

She said Uriah ran off the bus somewhere around Mitchell and Kenard avenues in Spring Grove Village.

Woods said he was out of sight for at least 30 minutes.

“It was like a panic, cause it was like, 'Where’s my child?'" Woods said.

When Uriah was finally found, Woods said she quickly realized why he ran.

She told us Uriah had a bloody face, a black eye and a broken nose.

WATCH: Janika Woods sat down with WCPO to discuss the incident

Mom says bus company, driver failed to protect son from assault

“I was mad, I was sad, cause it was like, 'Who did this to my child?'" Woods said.

Uriah attends Best Point Education and Behavioral Health in Madisonville. Woods said two older students allegedly assaulted Uriah on the bus.

“Both of them was extremely bigger than my baby," Woods said.

Woods said she recently reviewed the company's video from inside the bus.

She said it showed one of the students moving behind her son in the back of the bus. She told us Uriah felt uncomfortable and moved toward the front.

Woods said that's when the student began to hit her son.

She said there was no bus monitor and that the bus driver failed to protect her son.

“Where was the plan to keep my baby safe?" Woods said.

We reached out to the school and bus company for comment on what happened.

The school referred us to First Student Transportation, saying the incident happened under their supervision.

First Student Transportation sent the following statement to us late last week:

"The safety of the students we transport is our top priority. We are aware of the incident that occurred last week and are working closely with our customer as part of the ongoing review." First Student Transportation

Woods said she disagrees with that statement.

“It was never a top priority for the driver to protect my baby," Woods said.

First Student Transportation did not respond to our request for a copy of the video.

As for what's next, Woods said she's obtained an attorney and plans to press charges.

“In absolutely no form should that have happened to anybody’s child," Woods said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at alex@wcpo.com

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Alex Null covers Cincinnati's east side.

