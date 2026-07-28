CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's only independently-owned hotel opens its doors on Tuesday, welcoming guests as 10,000 visitors are expected to descend on Downtown this weekend for concerts and conventions.

The Fidelity Hotel, a 165-room boutique hotel, opens July 28 at the corner of 6th Street and Main Street. The hotel occupies the Gwynne Building, a historic structure that once served as the headquarters for Procter & Gamble.

The restoration of the Gwynne Building pays tribute to its founder, Alice Claypoole Gwynne Vanderbilt. That tribute is visible throughout the property, from the architecture to many of the interior details.

Watch as we walk through the new hotel ahead of its opening:

Cincinnati's only independently-owned hotel opens in restored historic building

Jessica Tomain, director of sales and marketing, said the historic details were uncovered during the renovation process.

"You can see G's throughout the cast ironwork. You can see V's for Gwen and Vanderbilt, but very prominently you can see the C for the Cincinnati emblem."

The restoration revealed the details included in the original design, when the building was built in 1913.

Walking down the main hallway, you can see the original domes that were exposed to preserve a lot of the historical components with the original marble.

Hotel managers said they want the hotel to have an upscale yet residential feeling, where everyone is welcomed.

In addition to standard rooms, the Fidelity offers a presidential suite and bunk rooms. The rooms feature floor-to-ceiling original windows. The hotel also features four meeting spaces and two restaurants.

The Gwynne is a full-service restaurant helmed by Cincinnati veteran chef Brad Bernstein. Cora's is a street side coffee shop.