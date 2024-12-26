Watch Now
Cincinnati LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub The Birdcage announces permanent closure on Christmas Eve

CINCINNATI — The Birdcage, an LGBTQ+ bar and staple in Cincinnati, has permanently closed its doors.

The bar announced its closure in a social media post on Christmas Eve.

"It has been an incredible six years serving you, Cincinnati," The Birdcage wrote on Facebook."We’ve had our ups and downs but will forever be grateful to have played our part for the Greater Cincinnati LGBTQIA+ community."

The Birdcage permanently closes its doors on Christmas Eve, according to a social media post from the bar and nightclub.

The Birdcage moved into its Central Avenue location downtown in June 2023. The bar and nightclub kept its Race Street location, rebranding it "The Flock" as more of a low-key lounge vibe. Both locations are listed as "permanently closed" on Google.

The owners of the Birdcage also operate several other establishments throughout Cincinnati like The Butcher and Barrel, Ché, O’Malley’s in the Alley, The Blind Pig, Gypsy’s Mainstrasse, and Coffee at Lola’s.

"I want a safe place for the LGBTQ community to come and feel comfortable," owner Guy Ulam previously told WCPO.

The Birdcage opened its doors in 2018 at the Race Street location, which was formerly home to well-known gay bar Shooters.

