Officer struck by vehicle while escorting students across street

ERLANGER, Ky. — A school resource officer with the Erlanger Police Department was struck by a vehicle Friday morning while he was walking some students across a Northern Kentucky street.

Trooper Charles Loudermilk, spokesman for Kentucky State Police Post 6, said Officer Joel Sheperd was escorting students across the street near the intersection of Baker Street and Commonwealth Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Friday when a vehicle, driven by 65-year-old Francis Hendy, struck him. Hendy stayed on scene of the crash.

Sheperd suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

At the time of the crash, Sheperd was wearing his reflective vest and was using a handheld light-up sign, according to Loudermilk.

Police arrested Hendy and charged him with operating a vehicle with a suspended license, driving without a license negligent in accident and disregarding signals from officer directing traffic.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.