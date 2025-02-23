Cincinnati group calls on city leaders to protect immigrants from ICE raids

CINCINNATI — Amid an immigration crackdown happening nationwide, one Cincinnati group is calling on city leaders to prevent ICE agents from conducting raids in the city.

Members of the Cincinnati Socialists held a rally Saturday at Washington Park to protest ICE raids happening nationwide.

"We're here to protest what's been happening with ICE detention across the country but also here in Cincinnati," Drew Vasser, a member of Cincinnati Socialists, said.

Vasser said he wants city leaders to do more to protect immigrants in the area.

"The main message absolutely is abolish ICE, because ICE, what they are doing in this country, is absolutely immoral," Vasser said.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Police Chief Teresa Theetge told WCPO 9 News last month that the city will comply with federal orders. Theetge said that police will help in any investigation involving a person with a criminal warrant filed for them.

"If they are here and it's an individual who has, say, a criminal warrant on them, maybe they're wanted for a murder, rape or something to that effect, and ICE needs our assistance in apprehending that individual, we would assist with that," Theetge said.

At the time, Mayor Pureval said ICE had not reached out to him or Theetge. But he added that ICE has no obligation to alert Cincinnati officials to any raids before they happen.

"What we want folks to understand is of course the chief and I are going to follow the law," Pureval said.

Members of Cincinnati Socialists said they believe that's unacceptable.

"I can't imagine living day-to-day worrying about 'am I going to get deported' or 'is my medication going to be taken away'," Katy Eales, the Co-Chair of the Democratic Socialists of Cincinnati, said.

Vasser said that's why he's calling on city leaders to do more.

"We need to fight back in every facet that we can," Vasser said.

Vasser said it's not just support for the migrant community. He said he also wants city leaders to work to prevent rallies similar to the recent Neo-Nazi demonstration in Lincoln Heights from happening again.

He said legislation that would make it illegal for someone to wear a mask while carrying a firearm is not enough.

"It's not the fact that they tried to hide their identity that's a problem, it's the act of what they were doing. That is the problem," Vasser said.

At the time of the Neo-Nazi demonstration in Lincoln Heights, Mayor Pureval denounced the rally on X.

"Messages of hate like this have no place in our region," wrote Pureval. "It was shocking and disgusting to see swastikas displayed in Evendale today. This is not what we stand for, and it will never be what we stand for."

Vasser said he plans to bring some of their concerns to the Cincinnati city council. He hopes it possibly sparks a discussion about the city changing its philosophy on immigration.

Vasser said he wants people in the migrant community to know that people are standing behind them.

"People will always be here to help other people," Vasser said