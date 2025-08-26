Cincinnati FOP unanimously votes 'no confidence' in Mayor Aftab Pureval

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has unanimously voted "no confidence" in Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, the FOP announced.

Cincinnati FOP Queen City Lodge #69 held the vote at a meeting Monday night. According to the FOP, the group's unanimous vote comes due to "a series of leadership failures over the past month that have undermined public safety, police operations and community trust."

The FOP further said the vote reflects concerns among FOP members about Pureval's "inability to address critical issues" facing both Cincinnati and law enforcement officers.

"This unanimous vote of no confidence is a clear message from our members that Mayor Pureval's leadership has fallen short in supporting the men and women who protect this city every day," said Cincinnati FOP President Ken Kober. "From political interference in law enforcement to neglecting the well-being of officers and the community, these failures demand accountability and change."

The FOP said they discussed several grievances regarding Pureval, including:



Pureval's inability to address situations quickly, which the FOP said was "demonstrated by his three-day delay in commenting on the Elm Street riot, leaving officers and the community in limbo."

FOP members' lack of faith in Pureval's ability to "fix pressing issues or lead the city effectively moving forward"

The FOP also claimed that Pureval had a role in pressuring the city solicitor to charge a man, also identified as a victim in the violent July fight in downtown Cincinnati, with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. The city solicitor did this to "solely appease racial tensions at the urging of a few community leaders," the FOP said.

Kober previously called the charges against the man, who is white, into question. The man is the eighth person charged in connection with the fight. The seven people previously charged were Black, something Black community leaders took issue with — calling for police to charge a white man they believed to have incited the fight.

"There's no place for politics in policing," Kober said.

Kober previously said Cincinnati's administration is "eroding the very fabric of the justice system with orders to prosecute those without probable cause."

The FOP also said their decision was made based on Pureval's "failure to condemn or largely even comment" on their claims against city consultant Iris Roley, even in private with the FOP.

Earlier this month, Cincinnati officials said they were reviewing allegations from the FOP that Roley is harassing several on-duty police officers.

In an online petition, the FOP is calling for Roley to be fired, alleging that she "has been caught on body cam multiple times harassing police officers for doing their jobs."

"While (Pureval) claims he disagrees with her behavior, he refuses to acknowledge that an individual on a lucrative city contract — likely exceeding six figures — should be accountable to anyone," the FOP said.

We have reached out to Pureval's office for a comment regarding the "no-confidence" vote. We are awaiting a response.