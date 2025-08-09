Cincinnati FOP calls for city consultant to be fired, alleges harassment of officers in petition

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police is calling for city consultant Iris Roley to be fired, claiming Roley has harassed several on-duty police officers.

In an online petition started by FOP President Ken Kober, the FOP alleges that Roley "has been caught on body cam multiple times harassing police officers for doing their jobs."

As of Saturday evening, the petition has more than 2,400 signatures. It has a goal of 5,000 signatures.

"Despite clear misconduct, the city continues to fund her contract with taxpayer dollars," the petition alleges.

On the petition, the FOP also posted two body camera videos where Roley allegedly harassed cops. The FOP also posted an appearance Roley made on a podcast where she "wasted no time berating a retired Cincinnati police officer and the others on the show," the FOP wrote on the petition website.

The FOP also posted all of these videos on the organization's Facebook page, and in one post claims Roley "is not a collaborator," instead calling her "an agitator."

In one of the body camera videos, Roley asks a man, who is being asked by a CPD officer to pour out his beer, if he'd like to file a complaint against the officer.

On Friday, Roley responded to the petition and claims of harassment with a statement from her attorney shared on Facebook.

"Videos circulated by FOP members and the recent call to sign a petition have targeted Ms. Roley for encouraging a community member to follow formal complaint procedures and questioning an officer's response, which have long been part of her community-centered approach to better policing in the City, and are within her rights to free speech and advocacy outside of her formal services for the City," the statement reads.

The statement also says that Roley's decades-long role in Cincinnati has "always involved evaluating police conduct and supporting community voices about policing in Cincinnati."

Roley has been a consultant with the city manager's office since 2022, helping the city to implement its Collaborative Agreement, which is upheld nationwide as an exemplary model for combating discriminatory, excessive law enforcement. Roley was one of the central organizers of the Collaborative Agreement. She is also a prominent, longtime organizer with the Cincinnati Black United Front, a social justice collective whose activism helped serve as a catalyst for the agreement.

"Iris Roley has been committed to supporting the success of the Collaborative Agreement and its Refresh for nearly 25 years, including receiving and responding to community concerns and supporting the work of the CPD toward better policing practices and improved community relationships for decades," the statement reads. "She remains committed to those principles."

The statement also says the FOP's allegations have led to hate messages and threats to Roley, her family and her business.

"In spite of these messages and unwarranted attempts to question her commitment to the community and the City, Ms. Roley has been, and will always be, a supporter of community-centered, evidence-based safety practices and policing in Cincinnati," the statement reads.

WCPO 9 has reached out to the City of Cincinnati and the city manager's office about the allegations. We are awaiting a response.