Cincinnati City Council approves $5.4 million public safety plan: Here's what they're spending it on

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council has approved spending an additional $5.4 million this year on public safety efforts after a summer of highly-discussed violent crime incidents.

Council members agreed to tap mostly into the city's general fund to address police staffing, outreach programs and training and technology improvements.

While it is a lot of money, council member Meeka Owens said public safety should be one of the council's top concerns.

"These are smart investments to reduce crime," she said during Wednesday's meeting.

However, there was some pushback.

The proposal passed 6-3, with Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney and council members Scotty Johnson and Victoria Parks voting no.

Johnson said that while there were some good things proposed, he called the motion "disingenuous." He said the Cincinnati Fire Department, which isn't getting money from the proposal, continues to be overlooked.

The long list of spending items includes:



CPD public visibility & overtime — $1.2 million (if this isn't used by the end of the year, it goes toward something else, according to the ordinance)

DOTE/CPD streetlighting and cameras — $1.2 million

Mobile safety camera trailers — $100,000

CPD West End camera expansion — $150,000

Fusus expansion — $100,000: Cameras CPD can monitor, some in real-time, some if needed during an investigation

License plate readers — $360,000: Money to replace the city's current license plate readers that officials say are more than 10 years old. The new readers would be able to connect to the Fusus network.

CGIC/PIVOT drones — $40,000

Drone expansion — $100,000

3CDC expanded ambassador program — $880,000: Money will add nine new ambassadors for a year. Ambassadors interface with the public, provide directions and offer other non-law enforcement assistance

Bond and sentencing project — $250,000: Money to study data tracking bond and sentencing practices in Cincinnati and other cities in partnership with Hamilton County

Curfew center — $195,000 for Lighthouse and $185,000 for Seven Hills: Since the start of the program, police say no young people have had to be sent to the curfew centers.

Youth outreach workers — $200,000

Findlay Market safety improvements — $150,000: Cameras and lighting on Race Street near Findlay Market

CPD recruitment efforts — $90,000

PIVOT specialized training — $30,000: PIVOT or Place Based Investigations of Violent Offender Territories.