Cincinnati City Council discusses additional $5.4 million public safety spending plan after summer violence

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council is poised to spend an additional $5.4 million this year on public safety following a summer of highly talked-about violent incidents.

The proposals tap mostly into the city's general fund and deal with four broad categories: outreach, curfew enforcement, CPD staffing and training and technology upgrades.

"Today, we are discussing a pretty significant amount of money. And I just wanted to understand this is based on recent trends," Councilmember Evan Nolan said.

The long list of items includes:



CPD public visibility & overtime — $1.2 million

DOTE/CPD streetlighting and cameras — $1.2 million

Mobile safety camera trailers — $100,000

CPD West End camera expansion — $150,000

Fusus expansion — $100,000: Cameras CPD can monitor, some in real-time, some if needed during an investigation

License plate readers — $360,000: Money to replace the city's current license plate readers that officials say are more than 10 years old. The new readers would be able to connect to the Fusus network.

CGIC/PIVOT drones — $40,000

Drone expansion — $100,000

3CDC expanded ambassador program — $880,000: Money will add nine new ambassadors for a year. Ambassadors interface with the public, provide directions and offer other non-law enforcement assistance

Bond and sentencing project — $250,000: Money to study data tracking bond and sentencing practices in Cincinnati and other cities in partnership with Hamilton County

Curfew center — $195,000 for Lighthouse and $185,000 for Seven Hills: Since the start of the program, police say no young people have had to be sent to the curfew centers.

Youth outreach workers — $200,000

Findlay Market safety improvements — $150,000: Cameras and lighting on Race Street near Findlay Market

CPD recruitment efforts — $90,000

PIVOT specialized training — $30,000: PIVOT or Place Based Investigations of Violent Offender Territories.

"Public safety, I don't think you can put a number on it, some people will say. So, we're continuing to make investments," Councilmember Meeka Owens said.

The proposal's passage came with some skepticism from council members hesitant about where the money goes.

"I really do not like the idea of this council reacting to outsiders defining our city," Councilmember Victoria Parks said.

Vice Mayor Jan Michele-Kearney expressed concerns about the investment priorities.

"I'm just appalled that we are investing in certain aspects of technology and not our young people. Our youth need jobs. The fire department needs help," Michele-Kearney said.

Some council members also raised concerns about the geographic focus of the spending, questioning whether investments are being distributed equally across all neighborhoods rather than concentrating on downtown and Over-the-Rhine.

Owens defended the citywide approach to the safety measures.

"We want to make sure the cameras, the hardening, all of the pieces are in place. I will also say police visibility is just not limited to (the) Central Business District. It is for city-wide," Owens said.

"When officers take you know, take on detail, sometimes that could be a special event like working a Bengals game, or sometimes that is a private detail," Owens said.

What's next?

The council is expected to continue discussions on the public safety funding increase and budget justifications.

The full council is expected to vote Wednesday on a final proposal.