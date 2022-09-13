Cincinnati and Miami meet Saturday in historic 'Battle for the Victory Bell'

CINCINNATI — It’s rivalry week in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats will take on the Miami Redhawks this Saturday in the historic “Battle for the Victory Bell.”

Starting in 1888, the matchup is the second oldest rivalry game in the nation. Recently, the Bearcats have dominated this matchup, winning the last 15 games between the two schools. However, the all-time record is tied (59-59-7).

"First and foremost, it's about respect," coach Luke Fickell said. "As (the players) are here longer, they'll know much more. Every freshman will hear 59-59-7 and that we haven't had the lead since 1915. That doesn't mean they understand, or they know the history of Miami (OH) and us, but as their time through the years here, they will know first and foremost, whatever rivalry, it's about respect, and then they will know a lot more about it. That's where I think the traditionalist in me wants that because it helps me to teach and helps grow our kids to understand the significant things about college football in general."

Fickell’s Bearcats are fresh off their first win of the season, defeating the Kennesaw State Owls, 63-10 last Saturday.

After a tough first matchup Week 1 against Kentucky, Miami picked up their first win last week against Robert Morris (31-14). The Redhawks were preseason favorites to win the Mid-American Conference.

Kickoff this Saturday is set for noon at Paycor Stadium. The current contract calls for three games between Miami and Cincinnati to be played at the home of the Bengals through 2029.