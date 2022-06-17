Capitolene Wolf cut off at paws and stolen from Eden Park

CINCINNATI — The Capitolene Wolf Statue in Eden Park, a gift from the City of Rome and Benito Mussolini in 1931, was hacked off at the paws and stolen away, leaving Romulus and Remus behind.

It disappeared sometime before Friday morning.

The bronze statue was cut through at the wolf's paws and the vandals removed the wolf, leaving the paws attached to the pedestal upon which she used to stand.

Cincinnati Police have not released any information on a suspect or what motive someone might have had for poaching the mythological mother. A spokesperson with CPD said the parks department would handle releasing further information.

The statue is a replica of the Capitolene Wolf found in the Capitolene Museum in Rome. It depicts the wolf nursing the mythologized founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus, when they were children.

The statue was at the center of some controversy in 2020 when Cincinnati council member Chris Seelbach tweeted that he wanted the she-wolf and her mythological sons removed because the statue was gifted to Cincinnati by Mussolini. The statue was given before the U.S. became involved in World War II and was gifted to Cincinnati specifically because the city is named after Roman dictator Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus.

Seelbach later changed his mind, tweeting he would not introduce legislation to have the statue removed and it was ultimately left in its place until the theft discovered on Friday.

Earlier, in 2017, after the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, an online petition was created to remove the Capitoline Wolf Statue as well as a statue of Cincinnatus found in Sawyer Point.