CancerFree KIDS launches challenge to raise money for cancer research, promote exercise

CINCINNATI — CancerFree KIDS launched a 30-day fitness challenge to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

This year the organization hopes to raise $200,000 throughout September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

For every 100 miles participants complete, $100 dollars gets donated to help kids with cancer.

“We just are excited for the community to come together to help bring some awareness to childhood cancer,” said CancerFree KIDS Executive Director Jill Brinck.

Brinck is participating in the challenge along with her 9-year-old son, Jack.

“Other kids with cancer don’t have the kind of opportunities I have so I want to help them,” he said.

Jack is completing his 100 miles by playing sports.

“I’m actually playing baseball, football. I sometimes play soccer,” he said.

But, you don’t have to run to earn your miles. You can walk, skate, swim, take a yoga class or even do gardening to reach you goal.

“We truly wanted to make this very inclusive so that anyone could do it,” Jill Brinck said.

You can compete as an individual, on a friends and family team or corporate team.

To make the challenge easier to complete, CancerFree KIDS is also partnering with a big fitness company.

“Planet Fitness has decided to give non-members a free month, in the month of September, to use their local planet fitness to workout and participate in the challenge,” said Luke Swearingen with Planet Fitness.

Swearingen said this is only available at participating gyms in the Greater Cincinnati area.

CancerFree Kids is also partnering with the Flying Pig Marathon. The Flying Pig Marathon is creating a bundle so that runners can complete some of their 100 miles in the Hudy 14k/7K, FCC 3 Race and Queen Bee Half Marathon/4 Miler.