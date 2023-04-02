The Original Italian Dinner returns to Sacred Heart Church with thousands of meatballs, raviolis

CINCINNATI — Ravioli and meatballs are on the dinner menu for thousands of people in the Tri-State as the Original Italian Dinner is back for another year, but this time everything is to-go.

The event is one of Cincinnati’s oldest traditions, dating back to 1911.

Forty volunteers from the Sons and Daughters of Italy spent weeks preparing all of the food that will be sold Sunday.

Ron Panioto has been volunteering at the event for 50 years.

"It generates a lot of community spirit," Panioto said. "Six weeks of planning. It's a lot of work for a lot of volunteers. If we had more volunteers we could make more product."

The homemade ravioli and meatballs are a big hit each time they do this event, and organizers are expecting thousands to show up.

While everything is to-go this year, organizers are hopeful they’ll be able to have in-person dining again soon.

All of the food items are frozen except for the grated cheese. Volunteers made a total of 1,800 boxes of food — that adds up to 90,000 raviolis, 16,000 meatballs and 1,600 frozen quarts of the homemade sauce plus hundreds of grated cheese containers.

There are 50 raviolis per box for $15 dollars, 10 meatballs for $10 dollars, a quart of sauce costs $10 and the grated Parmesan cheese costs $7 per container.

Those interested in picking up food can head to Camp Washington's Sacred Heart Church, located at 2733 Massachusetts Avenue. Sales began at 9 a.m. and will last until supplies runs out.

The proceeds raised from the event will go toward operating costs of the church. The Sons and Daughters of Italy use the church’s space to hold their monthly meetings.

