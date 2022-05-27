'Soup and Stories' in Camp Washington nourishes those dealing with trauma

CINCINNATI — In need of some soup for the soul? Look no further than the Welcome Project in Camp Washington.

Through September, several groups have joined together to host a series of lunches called “Soup and Stories” as part of the Stigma Reduction Program put on by Broken into Beautiful, Washington United Church of Christ and Wave Pool.

The public is invited to come out and listen to men and women who have dealt with trauma and are working toward healing.

“Get those things out so they can be able to heal,” said Loretta Davis, executive director of Broken into Beautiful. “To be able to help others who come in and hear their stories, be able to tell their stories as well.”

Brittany Moland, a participant in Broken into Beautiful, shared her story Wednesday.

“I chose a different path than a lot of my siblings,” Moland said. “I’m going to be talking about what led me to prison — prostitution, drugs, and having a family that's different. I wouldn’t say they are a bad family, I just grew up in a different home and I was not sheltered.”

Davis said when people share their stories it can encourage healing.

“Whether it's addiction, rape or losing their children because they are in prison, get those things out so they can be able to heal and to be able to help others who come in and hear their stories be able to tell their stories as well," Davis said.

"Soup and Stories" takes place every Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. through Sept. 28 at The Welcome Project.

READ MORE

Symposium offers mental health resources to Tri-State first responders

Author, Over-The-Rhine native reads children's book to Mt. Airy students