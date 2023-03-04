Watch Now
Fire crews fighting large fire at Camp Washington warehouse

Crosley Building
Marc Price/WCPO
A massive fire has erupted at a warehouse in Camp Washington on March 4, 2023.
Crosley Building
Camp Washington Fire 2
Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 11:22:08-05

CINCINNATI — Fire crews are working to put out a large fire in Camp Washington.

Crews responded to the fire, which is located at warehouses along Colerain Avenue and Arlington Street, around 9 a.m. The fire appears to be near the former Crosley headquarters warehouse.

Camp Washington Fire

The fire is also relatively close to the American Sign Museum on Monmouth Avenue, but the sign museum said it has been unaffected. The sign museum tweeted that it would be closed Saturday due to the fire.

While fire officials have not yet specified what exact buildings the fire is effecting, there is a very large plume of smoke coming from the flames. The plume can be seen from miles away in Northern Kentucky with people near Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs able to see the smoke.

It is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone is injured at this moment.

It is also unclear at this time how many fire crews have responded to the fire.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

