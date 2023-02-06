Watch Now
CPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Azairia Andrews
Posted at 8:02 AM, Feb 06, 2023
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police need help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Azairia Andrews was last seen leaving her grandmother's home in the 1900 block of Avonela Avenue in Bond Hill around 6 p.m. Sunday, police said.

She was wearing a gray tank top and black pants, according to a press release from CPD.

Andrews is diagnosed with depression and dysregulation disorder and has not taken her medication in "some time," investigators said.

Andrews is listed as an endangered missing juvenile by Cincinnati police.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call police or submit an online tip here.

