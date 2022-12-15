Manufacturing facility at site of vacant Cincinnati Gardens to bring 100 full-time jobs to Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — A new manufacturing facility will bring 100 full-time jobs to Bond Hill.

Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve legislation allowing Project Hope to move forward. The 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will be where the vacant Cincinnati Gardens currently sits.

Emerge Manufacturing CEO Cynthia Booth purchased the site at 2250 East Seymour Avenue from The Port earlier in the year.

"Thanks to the vision of Cynthia Booth, a vacant site in Bond Hill is on its way to being transformed into a successful business — one that provides good-paying jobs, supports our healthcare network at a time when PPE production is critical, and brings local residents to the table," Mayor Aftab Pureval said. "This is a major, Black-and-woman-owned business that will stand as a staple in the neighborhood. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Ms. Booth for her commitment to revitalizing the Reading Corridor."

The company specializes in producing personal protection equipment for hospitals and health care facilities. Project Hope will be a light manufacturing and office facility and cost around $10,200,000. The facility will also create 36 full-time temporary construction jobs.

Project Hope will receive a 15-year, net 67% CRA tax exemption. The Department of Community and Economic Development said compensation is expected to be $60,000 per year for employees.

READ MORE

Over-the-Rhine restaurant, wine bar Pleasantry to close at the end of December

'We are all shocked': Family of 19-year-old killed in Bond Hill triple-shooting hoping for justice

Clinic expunging old, low-level convictions could be key to boosting NKY economy