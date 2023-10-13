Court docs: Man pushes woman's dead body out an apartment window, displays it behind building

CINCINNATI — A Bond Hill man was arraigned Friday morning after he allegedly pushed a woman's dead body out of a window and then displayed her corpse behind an apartment building.

Cincinnati police first responded to the 1600 block of Anita Place Sunday morning after a 911 caller reported finding a body. Officials later identified the body as 44-year-old Shannon Ashcraft-Saylor, determining her death was a homicide.

Court documents allege that Anthony Howard pushed Ashcraft-Saylor's dead body out of a window at his apartment on Anita Place, allowing her body to fall 20 feet to the ground.

Howard is then accused of dragging her body to a grassy area behind the apartment building where he then removed all of her clothing and possessions before leaving her nude corpse out in the open, court documents say.

During CPD's investigation, the 53-year-old also allegedly lied to police about his relationship with Ashcraft-Saylor before admitting he had had an ongoing sexual relationship with her.

Howard is charged with abuse of a corpse, obstructing official business and tampering with evidence. He is currently not facing charges for her death, because her cause of death is unknown.

In court Friday, a detective said that the Hamilton County Coroner's Office still needs to determine what injuries occurred prior to or after her death.

Howard, who didn't show in court Friday, is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. His bond was set at $120,000.