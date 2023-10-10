Watch Now
Cincinnati police investigate homicide after woman's body found in Bond Hill

Posted at 8:30 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 20:30:30-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman's body was found in Bond Hill Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Anita Place at around 9:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported finding a body. Officials said they located the body of a 44-year-old woman outside a building.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office determined her death was a homicide.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

