Cincinnati police investigate homicide after woman's body found in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman's body was found in Bond Hill Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Anita Place at around 9:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported finding a body. Officials said they located the body of a 44-year-old woman outside a building.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office determined her death was a homicide.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.