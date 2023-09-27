Bengals players, CPD officers collaborate to teach kids life lessons through football

CINCINNATI — You’ve likely heard the saying “teamwork makes the dream work.” Seven different organizations are putting that saying to the test.

The Dive Right program is a collaboration between the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Police Department, Hamilton County Juvenile Court, Cincinnati Recreation Commission, Black Art Speaks, Catalyst Training and No Excuses College Tours and Programs to teach kids life lessons through football.

“We think it’s a really good program that breaks down a lot of barriers. It … gives a lot of opportunities for people to engage young people where they are to have some really tough conversations on some serious topics,” said CPD Officer Eddie Hawkins.

Hawkins was one of the people who created Dive Right, a six-week program teaching participants the rules of football and having deep conversations about diversity, mental health, community and teamwork.

He said this program keeps local kids and teens busy and out of trouble.

“Times are tough, times are hard, we have a lot of gun violence going on out here,” he said. “We know that gun violence stems from a multitude of things, so what we’re trying to do is give them, we tell a lot of people don’t do this, don’t do that, well this is what you can do, so we work on, we like telling young people this is what we want you to do, so we’re giving them something to do.”

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said the program gives police a different way to engage with the youth in their community — “to try and have dialogue with them to show them different areas of responsibility and different areas of life.”

The program has 120 participants who are divided randomly into smaller teams. Their first lesson was about teamwork and community.

“We learned to work as a team not even knowing the people before you start working as a team,” said Dive Right participant Tiara Stewart.

This is Stewart’s second year in the program. She wanted to come back after the lessons she learned last year.

“I learned how to not judge people before you get to know them,” Stewart said. “Everything you do, you’re going to have to work together with somebody like your bosses, assistants. Everywhere and everything you do you’re going to have to work together as a team.”

Former Bengals linebacker Keandre Jones helped explain to his team the importance of sticking together win or lose. His team’s first task was to get to the other side of the gym together. So they lifted up one of their teammates and all carried him across the floor.

For Jones, this program is more than just showing up for one day.

“It’s all about building that relationship and building that trust and letting them have someone to turn to, to talk to like myself,” he said.

Bengals RB Chris Evans said he hopes to stay in these kids' lives after the program is over while wide receiver Trenton Irwin is back for a second year — hoping to form a close bond with his team and win the program's Super Bowl.

“When the players share their stories with the children and let them know that they have similar lives and they still have to work live, they still have to go to school, they still have to develop these life skills that Dive Right teaches I think that is the most meaningful [thing],” said Chantia Miller, Lt. Commander of CPD Youth Services.

Miller knows how big of an impact a program like this can have on kids.

“I literally would not be here if it wasn’t for the Cincinnati Police Department’s Youth Services Unit because those officers were the ones that came into the schools like we do for these kids and show us there are other options and opportunities,” Miller said.

She said this program shows kids and teenagers what’s possible.

“A lot of times in the world we tell people that things define success, but it is really who you are as a person, about your character, and your willingness, and your drive not to quit on you, and so that’s what it teaches the kids. No matter what’s going on around that you don’t quit on you — you have to keep going,” she said.

Miller said her favorite part of the program is seeing the smiles on kids' faces, the connections the participants make with each other and the volunteers and the behavior changes in some of the participants.

The Dive Right Program will have its playoff games and Super Bowl at Paycor Stadium on Oct. 31.

Miller noted people can contact the CPD’s Youth Services department anytime for more information on their programs, or if they would like to help Dive Right grow.