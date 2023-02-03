Large police presence at home in Avondale

CINCINNATI — There is a heavy police presence at a home on Canyon Drive in Avondale.

Cincinnati police have been there since around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators have not said why they are there.

Canyon Drive is currently blocked off at Glenwood Avenue.

Police have not said how long it will be shut down.

A woman told WCPO that police are surrounding and investigating her daughter's house. She said her daughter lives there with her 16 and 19-year-old sons.

The SWAT team is not on the scene and there do not appear to be any ambulances or fire crews in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

