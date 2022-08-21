Watch Now
Police and SWAT called to Mt. Healthy apartment Sunday morning

It's unknown at this time as to why police were called
Lake Knoll Drive SWAT situation
Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 16:51:52-04

CINCINNATI — Police and SWAT were called to a Mount Healthy apartment complex around 11:02 a.m. Sunday morning, according to dispatchers.

The apartment, on Lake Knoll Drive is within the Lake of the Woods apartment complex.

It is unknown at this time why police were originally called. SWAT left the scene around 4 p.m. and police remain on scene investigating.

WCPO has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

